Politicians Criticize Ottawa's Green-Energy Plans Amid Cold Temperatures

Some Prairie politicians are criticizing Ottawa's green-energy plans, claiming that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables are unreliable in extreme cold temperatures.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenager Arrested for Plotting Terrorist Attack Against Ottawa Jewish CommunityThe arrest of a teenager accused of plotting a terrorist attack against the Ottawa Jewish community is the latest sign that Canada is struggling with the radicalization of youths.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Ottawa Property Taxes to Increase Modestly, Mayor Warns of Future ChallengesOttawa residents will experience a modest 2.5% property tax hike for next year, meeting the mayor's promise. However, the mayor warns that the 2025 budget will be more challenging and may require assistance from other levels of government.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Holiday Season and Hockey in OttawaOttawa is getting ready for the holiday season with Christmas lights and hockey games. The city's professional women's hockey team will have their first game at the Arena at TD Place on Jan. 2.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Two Teens Die After Falling Through Ice on Rideau RiverTwo teenagers have tragically died after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end. Emergency crews responded to the incident and were able to rescue two youths, while the bodies of the other two were recovered after a challenging rescue mission. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Riley Cotter and another teenager who had been missing since last night. The Ottawa Police Service extends their condolences to the affected families and friends.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Quebec Needs Increased Funding to Address Homelessness CrisisAdvocates in Quebec are calling for increased funding to tackle food insecurity and the worsening homelessness crisis. Some politicians suggest adopting the Finnish model of providing quality, permanent housing to everyone. However, experts are unsure if this approach can be applied in Quebec.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit releasedHundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. The documents are expected to include nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and potentially more.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »