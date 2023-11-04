Political Uncertainty Threatens First Quantum's Copper Mine in Panama

There’s something about politicians trying to appeal to voters that can push a good stock into a steep descent, leaving investors blathering helplessly over whether political winds will perhaps shift again – one day.The Vancouver-based company operates a copper mine in Panama that had received support from the government there.

But as a new 20-year contract – underpinned by a substantially higher tax rate – meandered through the country’s legislature,Now, Panama’s President is saying that the final approval of the new contract for the Cobre Panama mine – which accounts for about 60 per cent of First Quantum’s net asset value (essentially the discounted value of future cash flow) – will face a binding referendum in December. Investors expect the worst: First Quantum’s share price slumped 47 per cent over the first three trading days this week. It closed Thursday at $15.72. Bryce Adams, an analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, said the best-case scenario for investors would be a landslide vote in Panama in favour of approving the contract. The worst-case scenario: expropriation of the mine, which would reduce his estimate of the net asset value of First Quantum to $9.24 per share from $27.42. “Worse still, in that scenario we estimate that debt servicing would be insurmountable,” Mr. Adams said in a note. Sure, this is Panama, which isn’t exactly a large base of operations for many Canadian companie

