Police visited couple days before they were shot to death in Caledon. Their son wants to know why

It’s been more than a month since Gurdit Singh Sidhu’s parents were shot and killed at their family’s Caledon rental house. The shooting, just before midnight on Nov. 20, left doors and walls in the property riddled with bullet holes. Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, both 57, were visiting Sidhu and his sister from India and planned to travel home in January. Jagtar died at the scene and Harbhajan died in hospital. Both were shot more than 20 times, Sidhu said.

Instead of celebrating his father's 58th birthday, he had to cremate him





