Police Surround Home in Windsor Park After Shooting

Police surrounded a home in Windsor Park Saturday afternoon after reports of a shooting. Police were called after a gun was fired in the 700 block of 55 Avenue S.W.





Toronto's Centennial Park football stadium may be renamed after late mayor Rob FordA motion is set to be discussed during a council meeting to consider renaming the football stadium at Etobicoke's Centennial Park after late Toronto mayor Rob Ford. The motion is garnering support from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

York Regional Police Launch Campaign to Raise Awareness of Intimate Partner ViolenceYork Regional Police and community groups say they have launched a new bus and billboard campaign to draw attention to the "pervasive and truly heartbreaking" problem of intimate partner violence. The campaign aims to raise awareness, encourage survivors to report abuse, and change societal attitudes about the problem.

Truck Fleeing Police Strikes Church in Whitney PierSt. Alban's Church in Whitney Pier is closed after being struck by a truck fleeing police. The church is awaiting a structural engineer's visit and analysis. Police attempted a traffic stop on the truck, but it did not stop. The incident has left the church struggling financially.

Thunder Bay Police Chief Holds Open Forum with First Nation Leaders to Rebuild TrustAfter being sworn in as chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service nearly seven months ago, Darcy Fleury has taken the unique step of holding an open forum with First Nation leaders and organizations in an effort to create stronger communications and hopefully rebuild trust between Indigenous people and the city’s police service.

Calgary to Recruit 50 Additional Police OfficersCalgary is set to recruit 50 additional police officers next year funded by the provincial government. The plan is to deploy the first 25 officers within the next few months.

Amnesty International Report Criticizes Police Violations of Indigenous Rights in Coastal GasLink ProtestsA hereditary chief with a British Columbia First Nation at the centre of protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline says an Amnesty International report tells the truth about “police violations” of Indigenous rights when they removed and intimidated protesters. The report released Monday criticized the handling of the protests on Wet’suwet’en territory in central B.C. between 2019 and 2023, including multiple RCMP raids on protesters in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It found that consultation on the project did not adhere to international human rights standards and violated the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s right of self-governance. The Amnesty report said the court injunction against blockades allowed for the “unlawful” surveillance and intimidation of protesters, as well as arbitrary arrests that violated individuals’ rights to free speech and peaceful assembly

