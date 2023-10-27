Police seek shoplifting suspect who pulled knife at store in Parksville mall

Oceanside RCMP are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect who pulled a knife on staff at a Parksville store after they attempted to apprehend her.The incident happened about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Parksville’s Wembley Mall.

The suspect is described as white and in her mid-30s with blond hair and an average height and build.jbell@timescolonist.com

