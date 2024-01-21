Police Seek Information on Suspect in Armed Robbery

Police are seeking information about this suspect in relation to an armed robbery of an Airdrie 7-11 early Saturday morning. Airdrie RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning. At 12:44 a.m., officers received reports of the robbery, at the 7-11 at 2002 Luxtone Boulevard in Airdrie. He’s described as a teenage male with a fair complexion, an average build who is around 175 centimetres (5’9”} tall.

He has a high-pitched voice and was last seen wearing a red and white Zoo York hoodie, black toque, black balaclava, black latex gloves, beige pants and dark-coloured shoes that were possibly Under Armour. Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips ap





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Slain Oshawa Man's Family Pleads for Answers as Cops Seek 2 SuspectsThe still-unsolved murder of 30-year-old Oshawa resident Michael Nigris has broken his family and shattered their faith in humanity. The victim's sister pleads for answers as the police seek 2 suspects.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Toronto Councillors Seek to Save Snow Clearing BudgetSome Toronto councillors are searching for a way to save part of the city's snow clearing budget which is on the chopping block, saying that eliminating the service will adversely affect seniors.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Victoria Police Department Ends Hiring Incentive for Experienced OfficersThe Victoria Police Department is bidding adieu to a hiring incentive that was introduced to address what the chief called a “staffing crisis.” Despite criticism from other Canadian police chiefs, 18 officers were hired with the incentive. Three officers have since resigned, and the department is trying to recover the bonus from one of them. The hiring bonus helped improve staffing levels, according to Victoria police Chief Del Manak. However, many police departments in Canada are still facing challenges with recruitment and retention.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Police Identify Victim in Brentwood Home InvasionCalgary police have identified the person killed during a targeted home invasion in Brentwood as John Wayne Davis. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Police are asking for information and CCTV footage.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Thunder Bay Police Services Board Reconsiders Staffing Model for StabilityThe Thunder Bay Police Services Board is weighing its approach to a planned staffing expansion, as the governance body looks to right itself after years of controversy. Board members sent a proposed staffing model back to the drawing board at a meeting earlier this week, over fears it would not do enough to put the board on a path to stability.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Police Searching for Dodge Grand Caravan in Connection with IncidentCalgary police are searching for a dark-coloured 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan that was involved in an incident.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »