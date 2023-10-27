Police searching for suspect in Merivale Road bank robbery

OPS says the suspect entered a bank on the 1400 block of Merivale Road, close to the Baseline Road intersection on Oct. 21 just after 3:30 p.m.
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week. headtopics.com
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.After a stretch of warm weather that saw daytime highs in the upper teens, temperatures are expected to drop this weekend and colder air could mean the first flurries of the season for southwestern Quebec.
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row headtopics.com