Police Searching for Dodge Grand Caravan in Connection with Incident

At the time, police were searching for a dark-coloured 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan that did not remain at the scene.





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sault Police Scales Back Proposed Budget Increase for Downtown DivisionSault Police has reduced its proposed budget increase to support the creation of a downtown division, an increase in civilian staff, and enhanced technology. The scaled-back increase of 9.8% represents roughly $3.4 million more than last year's budget. However, city council members raised questions about the proposed expenditures during a council meeting.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Thunder Bay Police Service Budget Proposal Includes Increase and Potential LCBO Hour ReductionThe proposed 2024 Thunder Bay Police Service operating budget comes with a $2.4 million increase over last year. Some board members suggest reducing LCBO hours to cut down calls for service.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Vancouver Police criticized for blocking journalists during tent clearingThe head of a B.C. police oversight agency says it’s “unclear what lawful authority was relied upon” by Vancouver Police when they blocked journalists attempting to report on the clearing of tents on East Hastings Street earlier this year.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Police officer stops truck with damaged front end in London, Ont.The making of a white-nationalist murderer. Why Nathaniel Veltman is a ‘wake-up call’ for Canada. Veltman’s descent into an “extremely dangerous” world of far-right hate must serve as a warning, experts say.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

Police Investigate Gunshots on Ethel StreetPolice respond to reports of gunshots on Ethel Street and discover shell casings in the area.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

York Regional Police Launch Campaign to Raise Awareness of Intimate Partner ViolenceYork Regional Police and community groups say they have launched a new bus and billboard campaign to draw attention to the "pervasive and truly heartbreaking" problem of intimate partner violence. The campaign aims to raise awareness, encourage survivors to report abuse, and change societal attitudes about the problem.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »