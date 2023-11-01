Police say no bombs found at 3 Toronto schools evacuated due to threats

“At this point, it’s too soon to say if the incidents are connected, but we are investigating,” Toronto police said in a statement, referring to the bomb threats received by school boards and other facilities in eastern and northern Ontario.

As a precaution, many schools and facilities that were targeted had to close while police investigated. OPP said its cybercrime investigations team is engaged.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza There was another REM service interruption Wednesday morning, the fourth in three days, leaving some riders questioning how reliable the new light-rail line is.More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec are slated to strike on Monday, meaning some services will be interrupted in schools and health-care settings across the province.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English gameCP24 - Sports News from Toronto and the GTA, Toronto Maple Leafs News, Toronto Raptors News, Toronto Blue Jays News

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CP24: Police say no bombs found at three Toronto schools evacuated due to threatsPolice have given an all-clear to three Toronto schools that were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to bomb threats.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CP24: Police seek info after woman stabbed in downtown TorontoToronto police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman stabbed in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CBCTORONTO: Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto after purse stolen from salon, police sayInsp. Jeff Bangild, of the Toronto Police Service, speaks to reporters about a man who stabbed a woman with a large knife after she confronted him about stealing her purse.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more ⮕

CTVTORONTO: Woman stabbed downtown while trying to retrieve stolen purse, Toronto police sayA woman who was seriously injured in a stabbing downtown on Monday night was reportedly trying to retrieve a stolen purse when she was attacked, Toronto police say.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕

DURHAMRADIONEWS: Toronto Police Seeking Man Accused of Assaulting GO Train PassengerToronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a GO train passenger without provocation. The incident occurred on the Stouffville GO Train Line, and the suspect struck the victim in the face with a heavy object before exiting the train. A description of the suspect has been provided, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕