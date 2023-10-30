Police say arson the third criminal attack against Montreal bakery in recent months

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.Increase article font size

A Lebanese bakery in Montreal was the target of an arson overnight Saturday, and police say this is the third criminal attack against the business in less than six months. Authorities were called to the establishment on Charles-de-Latour Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville near the Antonio-Barbeau Street intersection just before 3 a.m. Police say “suspicious people” were seen trying to enter the building, but fled before officers arrived.

A fire had been set with the help of an incendiary object found on the scene, according to police. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, which caused no injuries and minor damage. This is the bakery’s second arson since the spring, and earlier this month it was the target of a shooting.Meet 28 co-workers sharing a $5-million lotto win, and what each of them is getting headtopics.com

In late May Montreal police said they found a Molotov cocktail thrown through a window, and earlier in October gunshots were fired at the business.Maine shooting: Woman who lived through N.S. mass killing says ‘survivor’s guilt is very real’Viewed

Bakery in Montreal Targeted in Arson Attack AgainA bakery in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighborhood was targeted in an arson attack for the second time. Suspects started a fire and fled the scene before police arrived. The bakery had previously been targeted with a Molotov cocktail and gunshots. Read more ⮕

Bakery in Montreal Targeted in Arson AttackPolice respond to a fire at a bakery in Montreal after suspicious individuals attempt to enter and start a fire. The incident follows previous incidents of arson and gunshots at the same bakery. Read more ⮕

Bakery in Montreal Targeted in Arson AttackPolice respond to a fire at a bakery in Montreal after suspicious individuals attempt to enter and start a fire. The incident follows previous incidents of arson and gunshots at the same bakery. Read more ⮕

Bakery in Montreal Targeted in Arson AttackPolice respond to a fire at a bakery in Montreal after suspicious individuals attempt to enter and start a fire. The incident follows previous incidents of arson and gunshots at the same bakery. Read more ⮕

Bakery in Montreal Targeted in Arson AttackPolice respond to a fire at a bakery in Montreal after suspicious individuals attempted to enter the premises. The suspects started a fire and fled the scene before officers arrived. This incident follows a previous arson attack and gunshots fired at the bakery. Read more ⮕

Fire breaks out in unoccupied building in Old MontrealAn overnight fire in an unoccupied building in Old Montreal is being investigated by police. More than 150 firefighters battled the blaze, which started on Friday evening and was brought under control the next morning. The cause of the fire is unknown, but arson investigators are on the scene. The building, constructed in 1950, was listed for sale with a price of $10 million and potential for redevelopment. Read more ⮕