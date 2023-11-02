Police release photos of suspect wanted in downtown Toronto robbery, stabbing

He was last seen wearing a navy winter coat, grey pants, white basketball shoes, red toque and carrying a large duffel bag. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.
'Very hard to digest': Toronto man speaking out about his brother's family's apparent abduction by Hamas 'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals
A serious fire at a commercial building in the Village that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition is being investigated by Montreal police. There was another REM service interruption Wednesday morning, the fourth in three days, leaving some riders questioning how reliable the new light-rail line is.Days after more than 1,000 students held a protest in Montreal against planned tuition hikes for out-of-province students, Quebec's premier said he plans to sit down and 'listen' to the heads of the three English universities to hear their concerns.
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.A senior from Manitoulin Island died and two others were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕
Source: CBCToronto | Read more ⮕
Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕
Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕
Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕
Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕