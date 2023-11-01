Police recover Alyssa Turnbull's remains in remote part of Kaministiquia, west of Kakabeka Falls

Turnbull was last seen in March 2020 in Nipigon, east of Thunder Bay and was reported missing by family that April. She was 26.with two counts of committing an indignity to a body and obstructing justice. They are next expected in court this Friday."I want to express condolences to Alyssa's family and the community," OPP Supt. Darryl Sigouin said in a news release.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.