Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ajax, Ont. man found with gunshot wounds

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the body of 43-year-old Merrick Aries was found on the Welcome Beach in May Pen, Clarendon on Oct. 24.

In a news release, police said Aries’ was found at around 9:45 a.m. by a passerby who stumbled upon the body and alerted authorities. “On their arrival, the body was seen lying along the shore line with gunshot wounds,” the news release read.

