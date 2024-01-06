Police Identify Victim in Brentwood Home Invasion

Police have identified the person killed during a targeted home invasion in Brentwood as John Wayne Davis. The home was broken into and two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Police are asking for anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.





