Police board greenlights hiring 26 more staff members

“Right now, the community wants and needs more policing, in the sense our residents don’t feel safe and there’s a demand to have more of a police presence,” he told Sudbury.com following the board’s Nov. 1 meeting at Tom Davies Square.

The commitment to hire more police officers and policing staff is something Lefebvre said has been common in many municipalities, and Greater Sudbury has been no exception. The ask from GSPS staff was for a 10.66-per-cent budget increase in 2024 and an additional 6.92-per-cent increase in 2025. The board ended up whittling them down to a respective increase of 8.09 per cent and 6.2 per cent.

During their Nov. 1 meeting, the board was presented the following proposed cuts, which they approved. These included: With the board unanimously agreeing to these reductions, the new proposed 2024 and 2025 operating budgets are a respective $78.59 million and $83.5 million. Their 2023 budget was $72.7 million.

Although the reserve fund is primarily intended to help pay for new police headquarters, in whatever form the project may take, it has also been used for repairs to existing infrastructure. Describing the budget as “bare bones,” Pedersen cautioned that additional cuts would “start getting below bare bones and start getting to where there’s significant risk in being able to maintain the facilities we’re in.”

Pedersen is expected to present the board-approved 2024/25 budget to Greater Sudbury city council on Nov. 15.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: South Korean President Expects Economic Growth to Exceed Potential Rate in 2024South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol predicts that economic growth in 2024 will surpass the potential growth rate after accelerating in the second half of 2023. He also pledges closer ties with the United States to enhance crisis management capabilities.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Lawyers Argue Whether Jan. 6 Events Constitutionally Block Trump From 2024 BallotTuesday’s witnesses are expected to include an expert in right-wing violence and an expert on Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: The Problem All Of The 2024 Biden Alternatives Face: Ballot AccessDaniel Marans covers national campaigns and elections.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Lawyers to make case that U.S. Capitol riot constitutionally blocks Trump from 2024 ballotThe lawyers will argue whether the events of Jan. 6, 2021, constituted an insurrection under a rarely used clause of the U.S. Constitution

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: B.C. Hydro asks for 2.3% rate increase to start spring 2024The increase would add about $2 a month to the average residential bill.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: World Bank sees lower 2024 oil price, but Middle East war could cause spikeMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕