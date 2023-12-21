Police appeal for help in locating missing man in Greater Victoria

Police in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks. Timothy Keeling was last seen wearing red swimming trunks in downtown Victoria on Nov. 26. His car was later found in the 300 block of Beach Drive along the south Oak Bay waterfront. Investigators describe Keeling as a white man standing 5'11" and weighing approximately 200 pounds with a medium build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

"We are concerned for Timothy’s well-being as he has not been heard from, and this is unusual for him," Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. In addition, police are asking anyone who was at McNeill Bay, near where Keeling's vehicle was located, after 4 p.m. on No





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Campaign Raises $2.5 Million for Medical Imaging Equipment in Greater Victoria HospitalsA campaign to buy six pieces of medical imaging equipment for Greater Victoria hospitals is gaining momentum after a long-standing gala in support of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation raised a record $2.5 million.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened herA woman claims that a suspended police officer in Victoria threatened her. The Whitecaps move their Champions Cup game due to a scheduling conflict. A seniors group questions the province's decision not to cover the cost of a new vaccine. Marina Goodyear confronts her father in court for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother. A survey reveals low optimism about the future of Canada's middle class. A volcanic eruption occurs in Iceland. Jonathan Majors is convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Authorities Warn Public to Avoid Victoria Neighbourhood After Cougar SightingAuthorities in Victoria are warning the public to avoid a section of the city's Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood after an adult cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday. Victoria police and B.C. conservation officers say the cat was last sighted near the intersection of Gorge and Jutland roads around 6 a.m., and say pedestrians should avoid walking through the area.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Victoria Councillor Discusses Provincial Laws to Streamline Housing DevelopmentA commentary on the impact of provincial laws on housing development and the tools available to address the housing crisis.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Fake Hate: Police File Charges Against Ohio Man Who Allegedly Faked Anti-Palestinian Hate Crime'A release from the department insists Ayyad not only wasn’t struck by a vehicle nor subjected to racial slurs, but that he was actually injured during an earlier fight with his brother...' - WKYC

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Calgary Police Under Fire for Alleged Aggressive Tactics on ProtestersA concerning video from social media has Calgary police explaining their actions when a peaceful protest took an ugly turn. Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal, who until recently was a police commissioner, was disturbed by the information being spread on social media. Videos on social media showed CPS officers in a line, armed with helmets, batons and shields telling protesters to back up.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »