Pokemon Card Valued at $7,000 Stolen in Toronto

Four people have been arrested after a Pokemon card valued at $7,000 was stolen north of Toronto over the weekend. The card, a 1999 Charizard No. 4 card, was being sold for $7,000 at the time of the incident. Two suspects approached the victim from a vehicle, with one grabbing the card and running back to the vehicle where two others were waiting. The victim attempted to chase the suspects, but one of them allegedly brandished a knife.

The suspects managed to drive away, but the victim recorded the licence plate number. The vehicle was later followed into the City of Toronto, where arrests were made in the Parliament Street and Richmond Street East area

