Poinsettia Coloration

Dear Helen: A year ago I bought a tiny, nicely coloured poinsettia. In the spring I removed it from its mini-pot and replanted in a more reasonably sized 13-cm wide pot and set it outside for the summer. When I brought it indoors in September, lacking a space that would provide complete dark between dusk and dawn (for colouring of the bracts), I set it at the window of a room that is not used much in the evenings. Though I did not expect it, some of the bracts developed beautiful red colouring.

Can you explain? H.F. Not everyone has a suitable site in their homes for a poinsettia to fully colour its bracts (leaf-like structures) following 10 weeks of 10-hour days. The actual flowers are the tiny yellow, berry-like structures at the centre of the bracts. The easy route to achieving at least some colour is to do what you did: Find a place where lights are not often turned on at night. The degree of colour that develops will depend on the amount of darkness the plant experiences. This is what I do with my poinsettia





