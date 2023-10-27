Poilievre says Trudeau's carbon tax pause is a 'scam' to win re-election

The prime minister's decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the carbon tax is a "scam" designed to turn around Liberal fortunes in the polls, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Friday.Speaking in St. John's Friday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's three-year carbon tax pause on home heating oil is a "scam" meant to reverse the Liberals' slide in the polls.

"Justin Trudeau is not worried about the cost of living. He is worried about the cost of votes and that's what caused his panicked flip-flop yesterday."his government will exempt home heating oil from the tax for three years, double the rural supplement in the rebate program and offer new programs to help rural Canadians switch to electric heat pumps.

"This is a scam designed to trick oil-heating households into voting for him one more time so he can hit them with his big tax hike," he said. "What about all the other Canadians who don't use home heating oil but use gas ... which ironically has lower greenhouse gas emissions," he said. headtopics.com

"The carbon tax is making life more expensive for everyone in every part of the country," Ford said. "I'm urging the prime minister to do what's right and eliminate the tax altogether." Trudeau is exempting home heating oil from the carbon tax. Let’s see how much that’s going to help Saskatchewan households… pic.twitter.com/Einnfs9YnqKody Blois, the Liberal MP for the Nova Scotia riding of Kings—Hants and chair of the Liberal Atlantic Caucus, told CBC Radio's"Pierre Poilievre is not offering any vision whatsoever on how he will help the environment," Blois told host Catherine Cullen.

Poilievre said speeding up approvals for major projects will help supply the power grid with emissions-free energy. He also said his plan to cut red tape would help Quebec build more hydroelectric dams that could help transition the economy to a greener future.Canada is sitting on a critical minerals mother lode. But is it ready for the new gold rush?Poilievre said his environmental plan also would include backing the construction of carbon capture and storage projects in Western Canada. headtopics.com

