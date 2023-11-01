Poilievre challenges Trudeau to lift carbon tax off all heating until next election

The announcement did not land well, particularly in Western Canada, where a majority of households use natural gas to heat their homes and won't be getting a carbon-price reprieve. "Home heating oil is more expensive than other forms of heat, and home heating oil is disproportionately relied upon by lower-income Canadians in rural areas across the country who need more support," Trudeau said.

Rural Development Minister Gudie Hutchings undermined that line of defence Sunday when she suggested on CTV's Question Period that the move was a response to the efforts of a strong Liberal caucus in Atlantic Canada.Nova Scotia Liberal MP Kody Blois called Hutchings's comments"unfortunate" because they characterized it as an Atlantic-specific issue, and not a national program that was"driven on pure politics.

"I will tell my folks at home in Nova Scotia that are using natural gas, who are paying half the (purchase) price of someone on heating oil in Nova Scotia, that at the end of the day there is other federal programs should they choose to want to help make a transition or reduce their reliance on natural gas," he said.

Next week, the Conservatives aim to put a motion in front of the House of Commons calling on the government to exempt all home heating fuels from the carbon price until the next election, and then ask Canadians at the polls to decide if they want the price reapplied.

Trudeau's announcement last Thursday amounted to a"flip-flop," he added, as well as an admission that the federal policy is costing Canadians in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

