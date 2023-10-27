Poilievre accuses Trudeau of flip-flop on carbon tax during St. John’s stop

Posted: October 27, 2023 8:23 pmConservative leader Pierre Poilievre was in St.

John’s Friday, a day after the prime minister announced changes to the carbon tax. Poilievre accused Justin Trudeau of timing the announcement while the Conservative leader was holding rallies in Liberal-held ridings. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.

Read more:

NTVNewsNL »

Trudeau nominates Alberta judge Moreau as next Supreme Court justiceMoreau&8217;s nomination means that women will make up a majority on the country&8217;s highest court for the first time in its history. Read more ⮕

Liberal bill updating sex-offender registry in response to court decision becomes lawThe new law requires judges to ask prosecutors if they have sought a victim&8217;s input when seeking a publication ban, and requires victims&8217; preferences about receiving information about their case after an offender&8217;s sentencing to be entered into the record. Read more ⮕

Work underway to address issues raised by Citizens’ Respresentative, says Health MinisterHealth Minister Tom Osborne says some work is already underway to address issues raised by the Citizens&8217; Representative. That&8217;s after a new report highlighting challenges faced by caregivers of children with complex health needs. NTV&8217;s Beth Penney has the details. Read more ⮕

– Large crowd attends Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rally in Windsor, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

– Large crowd attends Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rally in Windsor, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Poilievre says Trudeau's carbon tax pause is a 'scam' to win re-electionConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference regarding his “Axe the Tax” message from the roof a parking garage in St. John’s on Friday, Oct.27, 2023. Read more ⮕