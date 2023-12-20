Plot Alleging Indian Government's Involvement in Assassinations Rattles Canada and U.S.

A recently unsealed U.S. criminal indictment alleging a plot connected to the Indian government to carry out multiple assassinations in North America has rattled relations between Canada, the U.S. and the world's most populous democracy.





Diplomatic Tensions Between Canada and India: Alleged Assassination PlotAmerican authorities have reportedly foiled an assassination plot against a Sikh separatist on American soil, with suspicions of Indian government involvement. This revelation adds a new layer of complexity to the diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

U.S. Authorities Thwart Assassination Plot Targeting Sikh SeparatistU.S. authorities have stopped a conspiracy to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil and have raised concerns about India's involvement in the plot. The target of the plot was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. and Canadian citizen who is the general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, a group advocating for an independent Sikh state.

Trudeau says he's sensed a 'tonal shift' from India since U.S. reported alleged murder plotPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says he believes India's relations with Canada may have undergone a 'tonal shift' in the days since the unsealing of a U.S. indictment alleging a conspiracy to murder a Sikh activist on American soil.

