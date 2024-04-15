Playoff Spots and Tie-Breaker Scenarios Still Up for Grabs in the NHL

Credit: Apr 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby prepares to take a face-off against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
With just a few days remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, Frank and Jason broke down everything that’s still on the line as things come to a close. Obviously, there are still two playoff spots up for grabs in the Eastern Conference as the Penguins, Capitals, Islanders, and Red Wings all still have hope.
The guys ranked who they think will get the final two spots in the big dance and also talked about what else is on the line this week. There is also a wild tie-breaker scenario brewing that could result in things going down to the sixth tie-breaker. Frank explained all of that. They also hit on Jared Bednar calling out Alexandar Georgiev just days before the playoffs begin. Should the Avs be worried about their current level of play? They’re going to be going up against the red-hot Winnipeg Jets in the first-round of the playoffs.
There was a lot of news in the prospect world this week as multiple big name players signed their entry-level deals after the end of the NCAA season, which resulted with Denver winning the National Championship. The guys talked about Cutter Gauthier’s comments before the game, which did not age well.They wrapped up the show with a quick update on the Arizona Coyotes relocation situation, which Frank is now calling a win for everybody involved.
NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Tie-Breaker Jared Bednar Alexandar Georgiev
