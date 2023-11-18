Player Warns Others to Wear Protective Equipment Properly After Neck Injury

A young player who was cut by a skate blade to his neck is warning other players to wear protective equipment properly. Brandon, 15, who doesn’t want to use his last name, says the incident happened on his second shift of the game earlier this week.“One of my teammates came in to take the faceoff and lost it, I came across and I tried to grab the puck from the other guy.

”“He had forward momentum and his feet went in the air, and I had forward momentum too and it cut me right in the neck,” Brandon said.“The only thing I felt was this warm liquid crawling down my neck, so I touched my neck and I looked at my glove and it was full of blood, so I skated off as fast I could. I took off my neckguard and asked my teammates if my neck was cut.” Brandon received first-aid from both his and the opposing team’s trainers right away until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Brockville Hospital and received 10 stitches. He sustained no other injuries. Brandon says he was wearing a neck guard, which is mandated by Hockey Canada, but he was not wearing it properl





