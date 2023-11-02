Player’s death from a skate cut to the neck in England leads to more NHL talks on cut protection

“We’re going to explore everything,” Walsh said Wednesday. “We have to continue to have conversations on this as we move forward here. It’s a change for the players, but it’s also about protecting them, so I think we will have those conversations as we move forward here.”

The incident already has had an impact across the Atlantic Ocean, with the American Hockey League and ECHL affiliates of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the organization Johnson once played for, mandating neck guards for players. The AHL and ECHL mandated cut-resistant wrist and foot/ankle protection last summer, in consultation with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association.

The English Ice Hockey Association announced it would mandate neck guards beginning Jan. 1, 2024, citing possible supply issues. T.J. Oshie of the NHL’s Washington Capitals said the apparel and equipment company he co-owns already has run out of its entire supply of cut-resistant neck protection.

Walsh said skate blade safety was a fresh issue when he met with one team Sunday night and that players have reached out to members of his staff to discuss it. The same goes with minor league players who belong to the PHPA, many of whose opinions have changed rapidly since Johnson’s death.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBC: NHL increasing talks on cut protection in wake of player's death in EnglandNHL commissioner Gary Bettman, seen above in March, said Wednesday that talks with the union on skate cut protection have increased in the wake of former NHLer Adam Johnson's death in an English hockey league.

Source: CBC | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: NHL-League and union discuss on-ice safety after player's death in EnglandExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: 'Tough to describe': NHL players weigh in on what defines 'hockey sense'Tage Thompson had one definition. Leon Draisaitl offered a slightly different interpretation. The same went for Troy Terry, Jack Hughes and a host of other NHL players.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: 'Tough to describe': NHL players weigh in on what defines 'hockey sense'Tage Thompson had one definition. Leon Draisaitl offered a slightly different interpretation. The same went for Troy Terry, Jack Hughes and a host of other NHL players.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: 'Tough to describe': NHL players weigh in on what defines 'hockey sense'Tage Thompson had one definition. Leon Draisaitl offered a slightly different interpretation. The same went for Troy Terry, Jack Hughes and a host of other NHL players.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Police Probing Death Of Ex-NHL Player Whose Neck Was Cut By Skate During GameFormer Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson died after a 'heartbreaking accident,' the English Ice Hockey Association said.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »