Player's death from a skate cut to the neck in England leads to more NHL talks on cut protection

Johnson, a 29-year-old from Minnesota, died at a hospital after being cut in the neck by the skate blade of an opponent during a game Saturday night in the Elite Ice Hockey League. The league called it a “freak accident,” and South Yorkshire Police have said they are investigating.
“We’ve seen it with other things, particularly with visors: If the players get used to it in the AHL, then they’re going to want to continue to use it in the NHL, so that’s the theory with the wrist guards and the foot socks that it’s something new and the players have to get used to it,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson told The Associated Press by phone Tuesday.
No such mandate currently exists in the NHL, though many players have added Kevlar or other protective material in the decade since five-time All-Star Erik Karlsson suffered a torn Achilles tendon from a skate cut. Evander Kane missed more than two months last season after his left wrist was cut by a skate blade.“It’s been on the burner," Bettman said.
“The topic’s now front and center in the team meetings — the players bring it up,” PHPA executive director Larry Landon told the AP by phone Wednesday. “Our guys are asking for them. Some guys are asking for neck guards. A lot of guys who knew Adam want neck guards out of respect for him, and we’ll see where it goes in the weeks ahead.”
