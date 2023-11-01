Player's death from a skate cut to the neck in England leads to more NHL talks on cut protection

Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital saysBrampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Police Probing Death Of Ex-NHL Player Whose Neck Was Cut By Skate During GameFormer Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson died after a 'heartbreaking accident,' the English Ice Hockey Association said.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Former NHL Enforcer Reacts to Tragic Death of Hockey PlayerFormer NHL enforcer Sean Avery reacts to the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, whose throat was slashed by a skate blade during a game in Sheffield, UK. Avery believes it was a freak accident and not intentional murder.

TIMESCOLONIST: VIJHL's Saanich Predators mandate use of neck guardsOther junior league contemplating move after player death in England

CP24: Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English gameCP24 - Sports News from Toronto and the GTA, Toronto Maple Leafs News, Toronto Raptors News, Toronto Blue Jays News

TERRACESTANDARD: Neck protection calls echo across hockey ice after skate slash kills playerTeam Canada icon Hayley Wickenheiser calls for mandated neck protection at ‘every level in hockey’

SOOTODAY: NHL roundup: Talbot leads Kings to 4-1 win over listless Maple LeafsTORONTO — Cam Talbot made 30 saves as the Los Angeles Kings beat Toronto 4-1 on Tuesday night in a game in which Maple Leafs winger William Nylander extended his season-opening point streak to a franchise record nine games.

