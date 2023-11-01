HEAD TOPICS

Player's death from a skate cut to the neck in England leads to more NHL talks on cut protection

CP241 min.

The death of American hockey player Adam Johnson from a skate blade to the neck in a game in England is leading to further discussions about cut-resistant protection in the NHL and other leagues.

