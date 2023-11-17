Plastic Credits, Glyphosate Extension, Greta Thunberg Arrested, Carbon Capture Technology, NDP and Liberal Bill, Vehicle and Consumer Product Recalls

At talks on cutting plastics pollution, plastic credits are on the table.

What are they? EU commission to prolong use of glyphosate for 10 more years after member countries fail to agree Greta Thunberg denies public order offence after she was arrested at a London protest Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned. Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this wee

A grassroots group of Alberta NDP members is urging the official Opposition party to consider a name change. The group believes that the party should distance itself from its federal NDP counterpart. The initiative is led by director Brian Malkinson, who was the MLA for Calgary Currie from 2015-2019. The group was formed in response to feedback received during the spring's provincial election.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both stressed the importance of competition law changes to address grocery prices ahead of Tuesday's fall economic statement.

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh doesn't sound like someone who is ready to walk away from his deal with Justin Trudeau's Liberals — at least not yet. The government has just 20 days to introduce and pass pharmacare legislation by the end of the year, as it promised in its 2022 supply and confidence agreement with the NDP . It also has a fall economic statement coming out next week, which could show how much the Liberals are willing to spend to keep that deal alive.

Rogers has activated cell service at the remaining TTC subway stations exclusively for its own customers. Toronto police will announce the findings of the drug seizure investigation Project Finito. The NDP has agreed to support the Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill with amendments. Avian influenza cases are on the rise in Canada, raising concerns about potential human infections. Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had an unexpected encounter at the APEC summit. A college professor in Southern California faces charges in the death of a Jewish protester during Israel-Hamas demonstrations.

Demonstrators gathered at four pro-Palestinian rallies in Toronto on Friday to show their support for people in the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war continues. One rally at Queen's Park drew more than 500 people on Friday afternoon. The other three were held outside the office of Deputy Premier Chrystia Freeland, at Toronto Metropolitan University and at the University of Toronto. At Queen's Park, the demonstrators called on the Ontario government to reconsider a motion that passed 78-0 in the legislature on Thursday. The motion condemned Hamas and affirmed Israel's right to defend itself. All Progressive Conservative and Liberal MPPs voted in favour of the motion tabled on Monday, while the NDP abstained from the vote

Less than two months after being sworn in as premier in June 2018, Premier Doug Ford stood in the Ontario legislature and decried students' math scores in the province. In the months and years that followed, the premier and his ministers laid blame on the previous Liberal government and pledged to 'make sure that half of our grade 6 students aren't failing math.' More than five years later, there has been little improvement in math scores. In 2019, the government introduced a $200-million four-year math strategy and appointed the first full-time chair to the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO).

