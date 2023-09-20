Planes and Lightning: What Happens When They Meet?

While it may sound unnerving (or downright terrifying), planes get struck with lightning annually, although the chances of you having a first-row seat to the electric display are rare. At Vancouver's YVR Airport, planes are often grounded during inclement weather, particularly when that weather includes dangerously heavy snowfall, powerful winds, or lightning.

But it may surprise you to find out that the reason planes still take off during a thunderstorm has more to do with what happens on the ground than in the air -- and not all planes are created equal (and not only when it comes to weatherproofing, of course). Does lightning strike aircraft very often? Lightning strikes commercial passenger aircraft one or two times annually in the United States. However, our neighbours to the south operated upwards of 16 million flights in 2022, according to the latest data from the Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration. But lightning struck a little closer to home on a recent flight connecting Vancouver with Victori

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWİRE NETWORK: ‘It happens here on P.E.I.’: Charlottetown rally shines light on missing and murdered Indigenous peopleCHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — More than 40 people gathered outside Province House on Sept. 18 for a rally that aimed to raise awareness on the issue of missing ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: ‘It happens here on P.E.I.’: Charlottetown rally shines light on missing and murdered Indigenous peopleCHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — More than 40 people gathered outside Province House on Sept. 18 for a rally that aimed to raise awareness on the issue of missing ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Toronto’s endlessly delayed Eglinton Crosstown transit line shows what happens when no one is accountableNot knowing when Crosstown will open undermines faith in the city’s future

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: The Talking Point: Which team will stumble more, the Bruins or the Lightning?The Lightning received news the Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss the first two months of the season after undergoing back surgery. While the Bruins lost some key veterans, which team will stumble more this year? Craig Button discusses in Friday's Talking Point.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

DAİLYFACEOFF: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Logan Brown and Roman Schmidt out indefinitely with injuriesBoth Brown and Schmidt will not be ready for the start of the season.

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Tampa Bay Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes back surgery, out two monthsTampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy underwent successful back surgery on Thursday and will miss the first two months of the regular season, general manager Julien Brisebois announced.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »