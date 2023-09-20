Planes and Lightning: What Happens When They Meet?

While it may sound unnerving (or downright terrifying), planes get struck with lightning annually, although the chances of you having a first-row seat to the electric display are rare. At Vancouver's YVR Airport, planes are often grounded during inclement weather, particularly when that weather includes dangerously heavy snowfall, powerful winds, or lightning.
But it may surprise you to find out that the reason planes still take off during a thunderstorm has more to do with what happens on the ground than in the air -- and not all planes are created equal (and not only when it comes to weatherproofing, of course). Does lightning strike aircraft very often? Lightning strikes commercial passenger aircraft one or two times annually in the United States. However, our neighbours to the south operated upwards of 16 million flights in 2022, according to the latest data from the Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration. But lightning struck a little closer to home on a recent flight connecting Vancouver with Victori
Canada Headlines
Tampa Bay Lightning's Logan Brown and Roman Schmidt out indefinitely with injuries. Both Brown and Schmidt will not be ready for the start of the season.
