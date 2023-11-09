Pizzeria Owner's COVID Charges Dropped After Two-Year Court Battle

There is a much-respected maxim in legal circles that says justice delayed is justice denied. Such sayings are of little use to people like pizzeria owner Jesse Johnson, whose two-year court battle came to an end this week when Crown prosecutors dropped his COVID-related public health charges. Johnson, the owner of a successful Calgary restaurant of two decades, Without Papers Pizza, was alleged to have not checked for vaccine passports during the pandemic.
His business went bankrupt due to provincial health orders, causing two families to lose their livelihoods and 30 employees to lose their jobs. A new report from a panel led by veteran politician Preston Manning, which looks to strengthen individual and business rights during future emergencies like the COVID pandemic, will also be of little use to Johnson — but it may help other businesses facing similar catastrophic conditions. In particular, the 116-page document lamented the failure of governments and courts to protect people’s rights during the pandemic. Vaccine mandates limited freedom of conscience, said the report
