Pizza Rat Who? New York City Rats Go Viral Over Shared Love For 1 Sweet Treat

, shows a rat taking a bite of a donut left stranded on the subway tracks before dragging it away with them.The rat proceeds to find a fellow rodent before the two split the snack in a budding romance that hasn’t been seen since

“Some of the men in this city need lessons in chivalry,” wrote Hittner in a caption on the video that has over 3.3 million views.user also tagged the video with a sharp message for the Big Apple: “donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in this city.

The resulting “love story” between the two led to a caption that she based on a recent talk with a pal about dating in the Big Apple. “I was listening to my friends talking about dating, relationships and their kind of grievances with dating in the city. And it was like, ‘Oh, well, if a rat can do it. It’s simple. It shouldn’t be this hard,’” she said. headtopics.com

The clip, which Hittner shared on Wednesday, has TikTok users praising the rat as "A HIGH VALUE MAN" as well as a "PROVIDER" for their squeaky sweetheart.told New York's Fox 5 that she's "humored and surprised" by how much support and agreement there's been over what she referred to as a "light-hearted job."

