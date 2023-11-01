Pittsburgh Public Schools to Instruct Teachers on ‘White Supremacy’ in Math Classes

Maybe this is one of the reasons why. Perhaps we need to stop putting the left’s political indoctrination agenda first and instead focus on the basics.The Pittsburgh Public Schools Board has voted to hire a consulting group that educates teachers on how to replace “White supremacy culture practices” in math instruction with methods that center on the “wellness of students of color.”

On October 25, the board approved a measure to give Quetzal Education Consulting $50,000 to dismantle racism in math classes. As reported by The Center Square, the consulting group states that its workshops teach “antiracist math” and will help equip teachers with tools to “identify, disrupt and replace” practices that perpetuate White supremacy.

Ebony Pugh, the Director of Public Relations and Media Content for Pittsburgh Public Schools, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Board of Directors of the School District of Pittsburgh authorized its offices to enter a contract with Quetzal.

The move will provide the school with “additional foundational knowledge of antiracist math pedagogy and tangible learning experiences that can be implemented with students.”is emblazoned with the title “Decolonize. Reclaim. Reimagine” and its stated mission is to “support institutions working to build a legacy of liberatory education with Black and Brown communities through anti-oppression consultation.

Quetzal offers services such as “antiracist consultation,” “antiracist education,” “disrupting anti-black racism,” and “healing spaces.”on its site. “We have learned how to assess, redistribute and disrupt power dynamics for the purposes of liberation. We remain aware of and connected to our ancestral legacy of genius. Our work honors the ancestral traditions and teachings of Black and Brown freedom fighters who have paved the way for us and future generations.

