Pinedo: The Rising Star of PFL

Pinedo emerged as the breakout star in 2023, winning three victories in less than seven months to become the PFL's featherweight champion. Now, he faces the challenge of defending his title after the PFL-merger. Pinedo has won 14 of his past 16 bouts, making him a promising talent for the PFL and its partners. As he awaits his next assignment, let's take a look at some defining moments of his career.





sherdogdotcom » / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pacheco Wins PFL Championships Featherweight Crown, Nunes Announces RetirementPacheco emerges as the favorite in the PFL Championships featherweight crown fight, while Nunes announces retirement after a dominant win in UFC 289.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Achieves Success in 2023The Professional Fighters League (PFL) had a successful year in 2023, with the addition of a second tournament in Europe and the acquisition of a new branch. The league ran more events and fights than ever before, setting a new record for the most events in a single year. The PFL also aired its second pay-per-view event, featuring six championship belts on the line. Three of the 22 fight cards in 2023 included women's matchups in the main attraction. Overall, three of the six champions had previously won a million-dollar tournament.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Achieves Success in 2023The PFL had a successful year in 2023 with more events and fights than ever before. They added a second tournament in Europe and aired their second pay-per-view event. Three of the champions had previously won a million-dollar tournament.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Rising Subscription Prices Frustrate Canadian Streaming TV ViewersSubscription prices have risen at nearly every major TV streaming platform in Canada, frustrating viewers who hoped for simplicity and cost savings.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Lightweight Champion Retires from MMAThe lightweight champion announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in November, with a 21-5 record as a pro. After signing with the PFL, he won 10 consecutive victories before calling it a career. Here are five defining moments of his career.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

BlackBerry Reports Surprise Profit on Strong Demand for Cybersecurity ServicesCanada's BlackBerry reported a surprise quarterly profit on Wednesday, backed by a resilient demand for cybersecurity services amid rising online threats.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »