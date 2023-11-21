Pilot project in Burlington uses AI to accelerate permitting process

A pilot project is winding down in Burlington, Ont. that accelerates the permitting process for industrial and commercial buildings. By using AI technology, the platform digitizes the rules in Burlington’s zoning bylaws relating to such aforementioned projects.

City of Burlington executive director of digital services and chief information officer Chad MacDonald explains the pilot is structured into four strategic phases, each designed to build upon the previous to develop a robust AI-driven assessment tool for building applications.Phase 1: An industrial submission review to analyze various design submissions against the City of Burlington’s “Employment Zone” zoning bylaws. This phase aims to grasp the complexity of the codes and gather data to develop an assessment template for the AI algorithm. Phase 2: Assessment template design. This is to create a standardized assessment template tailored to the City of Burlington’s zoning bylaws, particularly for industrial design





