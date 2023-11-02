Physician shortage in northern Ontario a dire situation, says doctor

Laakso was part of a briefing organized by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) on Wednesday to bring greater attention to a doctor shortage that has affected northern and remote communities the most."As many communities go months and months without a single physician visit in community."5 hours agoDr. Laurel Laakso, chief of staff at the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, talks about the ‘dire’ situation caused by a physician shortage in northern Ontario.

"We're in a position where we're forced to take physicians out of primary care in order to keep these essential hospital services running," Laakso said. It recommends the province create a pool of locums — doctors who travel to northern and rural areas to provide relief – similar to the system in place for substitute teachers.

"We're being funded at the rates in 2010," Verma said. "We need a 29 per cent cost of living increase, and we cannot continue to subsidize medical education on the backs of our clinical faculty." According to NOSM, communities across northern Ontario are actively recruiting more than 350 physicians, including 200 family doctors.

