Photographer Richard Harrington's Canadian Arctic Expeditions

A new book chronicles the Canadian Arctic expeditions of photographer Richard Harrington, who visited the Canadian Arctic six times between 1948 and 1953. Harrington self-financed these expeditions to document the everyday lives of Inuit communities. He captured black-and-white photos of snow structures, landscapes, hunters, and families.

