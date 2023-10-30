Photographer Documents the Transformation of Stray Dogs in Chile

We have previously featured some amazing results of his hard work, which you can check out in our previous Bored Panda post, where we gave more detail about David's efforts and the general situation of stray dogs in Chile. Scroll down to see the photos showcasing some of the rescued dogs.

The photos taken by David document an overall improvement in dogs' lives, health, and appearance. This is another example of how people with great sensitivity and determination can make a significant change and inspire others. We also reached out to David Fernández himself, so make sure to read our interview. More info: Facebook

From Ordinary to Extravagant: The Astonishing Transformation of Everyday Items into Luxury CommoditiesEmbark on a fascinating online thread that uncovers the bizarre yet true tales of how ordinary objects have evolved into exorbitantly priced luxury goods. Prepare to be amazed and entertained as we explore the realm of overpricing, from amusingly extravagant to jaw-droppingly outrageous. Read more ⮕

G7 offered costly loans, few grants to help Vietnam cut coal use, documents showThe documents reveal for the first time the breakdown of the $15.5-billion pledge that G7 countries and partners made in December to help Vietnam reach net-zero emissions by 2050 Read more ⮕

Comment: Forest management needed to tackle the wildfire crisisOpinion: Solutions exist, but they demand a significant transformation of our forest management approach. Read more ⮕

The World’s Iron Ore Powerhouse Is Preparing to Reinvent ItselfBrazil, the world's largest iron ore producer, is planning to undergo a transformation to adapt to changing market demands and environmental concerns. Read more ⮕

Canada's equestrian team golden and Paris-bound in eventing at Pan Am GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — More Canadian riders and their horses are headed to the Olympic Games in Paris next year. Read more ⮕

Canada's equestrian team golden and Paris-bound in eventing at Pan Am GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — More Canadian riders and their horses are headed to the Olympic Games in Paris next year. Read more ⮕