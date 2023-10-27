Phillips 66 misses Q3 profit estimates; raises core profit target

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Friday reported a third-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates hit by lower refining margins, and raised its core profit growth target by $1 billion by 2025.

The refiner also raised its shareholder return target to a range of $13 billion to $15 billion by the end of 2024, and said it now aims for an adjusted EBITDA of $4 billion over two years. "Investors will continue to reward free cash flow generated by the energy sector," said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at Tortoise, highlighting the"significant FCF that will be returned to shareholders."

Phillips 66 also flagged that it had internally identified non-core assets for a possible sale to monetize $3 billion. "We are not performing any fire sale, but we believe there are opportunities out there in the market today to execute that plan," CEO Mark Lashier said on a conference call.Oil prices, which have been trading well below last year's high, squeezed margins in the quarter. The 3-2-1 crack spread , a proxy for refining margins, fell around 35% during the period. headtopics.com

Phillips 66's realized margins fell to $18.96 per barrel in the third quarter from $26.87 per barrel a year earlier. The company's crude utilization rate was 95% in the quarter, with plans to operate refineries in the low-90% range in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Total processed input rose to 1.95 million barrels per day (bpd) for the quarter from 1.91 million bpd in the previous-year's quarter, and the company said that it could continue refining crude oil at its Rodeo, California refinery if the startup of a renewable diesel conversion was delayed.On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.63 per share, compared with estimates of $4.76, according to LSEG data. headtopics.com

