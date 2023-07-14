Philadelphia Eagles Defeat Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl Rematch

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes a catch while being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson to continue a drive during the second half. The Eagles won 21-17 on Nov. 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.The Philadelphia Eagles insisted that their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs had nothing to do with revenge.After allowing the Chiefs to methodically build a 10-point halftime lead Monday night, the Eagles shut out Patrick Mahomes and Co.

over the final 30 minutes. Jalen Hurts overcame a poor start in a cold, driving rain to run for a pair of touchdowns, and his go-ahead tush-push in the fourth quarter allowed the Eagles to walk away with a 21-17 victory. “We weren’t thinking, `Hey, we’re coming up here to avenge a loss,”' Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said afterward. “That’s a different magnitude of game. That was for everything. So we’re just pleased to get the win tonigh





