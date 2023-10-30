(Reuters) - Thousands of employees at CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance's U.S. pharmacies are planning a three-day walkout starting Monday, in an attempt to get the companies to improve working conditions and recruit more people, among other issues.

"Some of these stores are so grossly understaffed at the moment and just bogged down with not only prescriptions but the amount of immunization appointments and walk-ins that they're expected to do," Shane Jerominski, a former Walgreens pharmacist and one of the organizers of the walkout, told Reuters.

A spokesperson for CVS said its leaders were connected with their pharmacists to directly address concerns and engaged in a "continuous two-way dialogue". "Our ongoing efforts are focused on how we recruit, retain, and reward our pharmacy staff," a spokesperson for Walgreens told Reuters, adding that they have also centralized some operations to reduce pharmacists' workload. headtopics.com

The walkouts are part of the larger trend of labor unrest in several industries, including strikes by autoworkers, writers and actors, as well as the largest recorded medical worker walkout by employees of not-for-profit hospital system Kaiser Permanente earlier this month.

The most despicable thing about the rolling anti-Israel protests in London is that they first began not in response to Israeli military action, but to the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

