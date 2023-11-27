PFL's Biggest Event of 2023: Cyborg vs. Pacheco

PFL held their biggest event of 2023 a day after Thanksgiving, with six $1 million championship bouts at featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight and women's featherweight. Adding further intrigue, many called out “Cyborg” after her victory, but the better, more logical match-up is against Pacheco.

Not only did PFL's 2022 women's lightweight champion and now 2023 women's featherweight champion Pacheco defeat Harrison at the end of 2022, but Cyborg and Pacheco are both featherweights, whereas Harrison is a lightweight, only able to go down as low as 150 pounds for her catchweight win against on Friday. Making the decision even clearer, Cyborg-Pacheco would be a far more exciting showdown. They're two of the best strikers in women’s mixed martial arts, often throwing caution to the wind in going for the knockout. Their clash could well be an all-time barnburner, whereas Cyborg against Harrison will likely look a lot like Pacheco-Harrison





sherdogdotcom » / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.