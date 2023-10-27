Peter Nygard denies sexually assaulting one of the complainants in his trial

The woman has previously testified that she had woken up to Nygard trying to penetrate her in his private suite in the building while other people watched.

Nygard, who has been testifying in his own defence at his trial, says that"absolutely never occurred." The woman has testified that she accepted a hostess job from Nygard before the alleged sexual assault.

Nygard denies that he hired her to be a hostess at a late-night party at his building at 1 Niagara St., where she said the alleged assault occurred. Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women's clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls. headtopics.com

The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s. Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard's Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard testified about two of the five complainants on Thursday and said he did not recall meeting them or bringing them to his Toronto building.Nygard previously told the jury that there was no way someone could be trapped inside his private suite because it had three exits and only one of them required a passcode since it led to his office. headtopics.com

Read more:

SooToday »

Peter Nygard says people couldn't get locked in his private suite at Toronto buildingTORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard told a jury Wednesday that 'under no circumstances' could someone get locked inside his private suite at his company's Toronto building, as there were several exit options. Read more ⮕

Peter Nygard says people couldn't get locked in his private suite at Toronto buildingTORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard told a jury Wednesday that 'under no circumstances' could someone get locked inside his private suite at his company's Toronto building, as there were several exit options. Read more ⮕

Toronto trial expected to hear more testimony from Peter NygardTORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying in his own defence today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. Read more ⮕

Toronto trial expected to hear more testimony from Peter NygardTORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying in his own defence today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. Read more ⮕

Toronto trial expected to hear more testimony from Peter NygardFormer fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying in his own defence today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women's clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls. Read more ⮕

Toronto trial expected to hear more testimony from Peter NygardFormer fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying in his own defence today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto. Read more ⮕