Peter Nygard denies sexually assaulting complainants in his Toronto trial

TORONTO — Peter Nygard testified Friday that he has"never done" the things five complainants in his sexual assault trial have accused him of, nor would he engage in such behaviour.

Five women – whose identities are protected by a publication ban – have alleged they were taken to Nygard's Toronto headquarters at different times under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with all encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted."The type of allegations that were said and described is the type of conduct that I know I have never done and never would do," he told a jury on Friday.

Nygard told the jury that a"suspicious" fire in Winnipeg, where his company had facilities, destroyed his paper records two years ago, including information on his whereabouts at the time of some of the alleged offences. He said his digital files had also been"hacked" months before that. headtopics.com

The woman has previously testified that she had woken up to Nygard trying to penetrate her in his private suite in the building at 1 Niagara St., while other people watched.The woman has testified that she accepted a hostess job from Nygard before the alleged sexual assault. Nygard denied that he hired her to work at what was described in court as a"midnight party" at his headquarters.

Nygard was also asked Friday about a complainant who has testified that she attended a Rolling Stones concert with Nygard in Toronto in the late 1980s before being led back to the top-floor bedroom suite, where she alleged she was trapped and attacked.He told the jury he had no memory of meeting that complainant, nor did he recall bringing her to his Toronto headquarters or giving her a tour of the building, but added,"I guess it's possible. headtopics.com

