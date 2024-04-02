Personal Computing and Console Gaming Revenue Growth Expected to Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Personal computing and console gaming revenue growth is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels through 2026 as gamers record fewer hours of playtime, according to research firm Newzoo. The market is expected to grow 2.7% from 2023-end to 2026, below the 7.2% growth rate from 2015 to 2021, according to the report. Gamers have been recording fewer hours of play, with the average quarterly playtime falling 26% from 2021 to 2023.
The trend is expected to continue this year due to weaker gaming release schedules, with playtime falling around 10% in January. "Slower player growth rates will impact the industry's capacity to 'expand the pie' via net organic growth," Newzoo said. Japan's Sony Group had said in February it does not expect to release any new major franchise titles such as "God of War" and "Marvel's Spider-Man" in the coming fiscal yea
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »