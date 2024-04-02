Personal Computing and Console Gaming Revenue Growth Expected to Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Personal computing and console gaming revenue growth is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels through 2026 as gamers record fewer hours of playtime, according to research firm Newzoo. The market is expected to grow 2.7% from 2023-end to 2026, below the 7.2% growth rate from 2015 to 2021, according to the report. Gamers have been recording fewer hours of play, with the average quarterly playtime falling 26% from 2021 to 2023.

The trend is expected to continue this year due to weaker gaming release schedules, with playtime falling around 10% in January. "Slower player growth rates will impact the industry's capacity to 'expand the pie' via net organic growth," Newzoo said. Japan's Sony Group had said in February it does not expect to release any new major franchise titles such as "God of War" and "Marvel's Spider-Man" in the coming fiscal yea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nvidia Joins Ongoing Race in Quantum-Computing Cloud ServicesNvidia Corp. launched a cloud service for researchers to test out their quantum-computing software, seeking to profit from a field that’s winning funding around the world despite yielding few groundbreaking applications so far.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Woman Gets Upset When Her Boyfriend Can’t Stay Up At 3AM To Console HerThis man couldn't manage to stay awake while his girlfriend was pouring her heart out. Now, he's wondering if he was in the wrong.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Microsoft to Pay Inflection AI $650 Million After Scooping Up Most of StaffInflection is also moving to offload some of its computing capacity as it moves forward.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

$150K from feds for new Sudbury theatre equipmentYES Theatre will purchase new lighting console and counterweight fly system

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

What to watch for in the Canadian sports betting and gaming biz in 2024Making predictions is an awful lot like placing a bet. With the exception of a few folks, the wrongs far outnumber the rights.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Asteroids, Guitar Hero among World Video Game Hall of Fame finalistsCandidates for this year are drawn from 4 decades of gaming

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »