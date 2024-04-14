Person Rescued from Fire in Toronto Arrested for Assaulting Officer

A person rescued from a fire in a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday morning was subsequently arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at the scene, police say.at around 8:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found one person hanging from the window, the service said. The person was rescued and transported to hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

One person was rescued by TFS crews and transferred to Paramedics for care. Fire has been brought under control. ^dcPolice response to the Uvalde shooting was riddled with failures, new DOJ report saysAsking rent prices in March up 8.8% from year ago, but down from February: UrbanationRed Wings top Leafs in OT; Matthews scores No.

