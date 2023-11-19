Persistent Winds Cancel Women's World Cup Downhill on Matterhorn

Persistent strong winds on the Matterhorn mountain wiped out another women's World Cup downhill Sunday, a day after gusts forced the cancellation of the first speed race of the season. The cancellations came a week after both men's downhills on the same course were called off because of heavy snowfalls and strong winds.

The Zermatt-Cervinia downhills against the backdrop of the Matterhorn, the first cross-border races in World Cup history, were introduced by FIS last season as a potentially spectacular opening of the speed season, but all four race weekends have been cancelled so far.The races in October and November 2022 didn't take place amid a lack of snow after an unseasonably warm autumn. As a result, there has yet to be a downhill race at the Gran Becca course, which starts in Switzerland at 3,700 meters (12,100 feet) and crosses the border to finish in Ital





