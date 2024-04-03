Persistent Drought Conditions Pose Risk to Canada's Natural Gas Producers

Persistent drought conditions are poised to challenge natural gas producers even as they aim to ramp up in anticipation of Canada’s first liquefied natural gas export terminal opening, a new report warns. The report by Deloitte Canada identifies potential water shortages in Western Canada as a key risk facing the oil and gas sector in 2024. Some of the most extreme drought conditions currently are in northeast B.C.

and northwest Alberta, a region that is the epicentre of Canada’s natural gas drilling industry. The report notes Alberta’s government has already set up a drought advisory panel to begin water usage negotiations, while B.C. Premier David Eby has called his province’s situation “the most dramatic drought conditions that we’ve seen.” Water use is important for the natural gas industry – most development in Canada today involves hydraulic fracturing, a process that uses a combination of water, sand and chemicals to develop pathways to bring the gas to the surfac

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Canada: Elections Alberta turns its eyes to Take Back Alberta and its leaderThe Globe and Mail offers the most authoritative news in Canada, featuring national and international news

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Alberta outlines $125M drought and flood grant program as water-sharing talks continueIn 2021, farmers were thrown a big one in the form of the severe drought that withered crops across Western Canada. A family plants their wheat crop with a seeding rig, near Cremona, Alta., Friday, May 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Alberta considers new water reservoirs to improve future drought resiliencyEnvironment Minister Rebecca Schulz said the government will pay $4.5-million to study the feasibility of the Ardley Water Reservoir, among other projects

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Alberta’s continuing drought represents the greatest test yet of its water-licensing systemThe provincial government has convened a few hundred water licence holders to strike voluntary water-sharing agreements in three parched river basins

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Globe Climate: Alberta’s drought is testing the limits of its water-licensing regimeAlso: News on Trudeau’s carbon price hike; flood protection in B.C.; Black farmers taking on Canada’s agricultural challenges

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

‘Drop in the bucket’: Recent snowfall in southern Alberta not enough to prevent ongoing drought concernsWhile the latest snowfall in Calgary is welcome amid growing concerns of drought, hydrologist experts say it’s only a ‘drop in the bucket’ of moisture that’s badly needed for the upcoming growing season.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »