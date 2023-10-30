PEPE: How the meme coin could see +15% gains

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinionsellers re-entered the market after the meme coin hit a key roadblock at $0.00000130. The sellers’ move saw them enjoy 17% shorting gains after pushing PEPE to $0.00000112.PEPE retested the previous resistance and bearish order block (OB) $0.00000105 (cyan). The level aligned with the liquidity on the chart of $0.00000106 – $0.00000112 (orange).

If the reversal retests the overhead roadblock at $0.00000130 (red), buying at the liquidity could offer a +15% gain. But an extremely bearish scenario that drags PEPE below the current support zone of $0.00000104 – $0.00000114 (cyan) will invalidate the bullish bias. Such a move could make a drop towards $0.00000085 likely.

Meanwhile, the meme coin still had substantial buying pressure, as shown by RSI in the overbought zone. In addition, it recorded impressive capital inflows in the past few days, as demonstrated by the positive CMF.In the Futures market, demand for the meme coin eased slightly, as shown by a drop in Open Interest (OI) rates. headtopics.com

But funding rates remained positive and underscored the bullish sentiment held by most players in the derivative segment. The buyers’ leverage was further confirmed by the positive slope of the CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta).

So, PEPE could rebound at the alignment of support and liquidity on the chart above $0.00000110. The idea could be accelerated ifBenjamin is a Telecommunication Engineering graduate who is passionate about crypto-markets and unraveling market trends. Armed with charts and patterns, he's interested in making the intricate, complex landscape of digital assets more palatable for every user. headtopics.com

Warning: Meme Coins PEPE and FLOKI Rally, Market Correction ExpectedMeme coins PEPE and FLOKI have experienced significant price rallies, but analysts warn of a potential market correction. Crypto analyst Ran Neuner points out that the surge in meme coin values often precedes a general market pullback. PEPE's historical performance supports this observation. Currently, PEPE's price is above the upper band of its Bollinger Bands indicator, indicating a possible price reversal in the coming days. Read more ⮕

PEPE Surges in Price, Becomes Top MemecoinPEPE, one of the most popular memecoins, has experienced a significant price rally, surpassing other altcoins. Despite a previous rug pull, PEPE continues to surprise investors and gain traction. ChatGPT predicts a promising future for the meme coin. However, the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market makes it challenging to predict long-term success. Currently, PEPE's price stands at $0.000001202, with a 60% increase in the past week. Read more ⮕

GoFundMe set up for family of 15-year-old killed in KelownaA GoFundMe has been set up to raise $20,000 for the family of Tristan Seeger, a 15-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Kelowna. The funds will be used for his celebration of life, a commemorative bench, family counseling, and other related expenses. Two people have been arrested in connection with his death. Read more ⮕

Colorado's NHL Road Winning Streak Ends at 15 GamesColorado Avalanche's record-breaking 15-game winning streak on the road comes to an end with consecutive shutout losses. Read more ⮕

Crypto Memes Gain Momentum as Bitcoin RalliesCrypto-based memes have gained fresh momentum as Bitcoin rallies, with expectations of SEC authorization for Bitcoin ETFs. Pepe Coin surges 77%. Read more ⮕

Thunder stage late comeback to spoil Cavaliers' home openerThe Oklahoma City Thunder staged a late comeback, scoring 15 points in the final minutes to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their home opener. The Thunder's Jalen Holmgren made a crucial 3-pointer during the run, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed with 14 points and 15 rebounds. The Cavaliers, who seemed to be in control, were unable to hold off the Thunder's surge. The game marked the return of Holmgren, who missed the previous season due to injury, and the absence of Cleveland's Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Read more ⮕