Alberta politicians return Monday to the legislature for the first sitting since the May election, with a pitched battle expected on the government's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.Alberta politicians return Monday to the legislature for the first sitting since the May election, with a pitched battle expected on the government's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Government House leader Joseph Schow said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is set to run until early December. "You will see a bill about taxpayer protection that will ensure any future corporate or personal income taxes that are introduced have to go through a referendum."Danielle Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign will continue despite questions over numbers

Joseph Schow said there will be a bill to give the government tools to go after drug manufacturers in its fight against the opioid epidemic. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) NDP Leader Rachel Notley said they will also push the United Conservative government to abandon its campaign to have Albertans quit the Canada Pension Plan. headtopics.com

Alberta NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley's caucus is hosting town halls on the proposed Alberta Pension Plan and running its own survey. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Notley declined to be more specific on the pension fight and wouldn't say if her caucus would try to hold up passage of the pension bill by prolonging legislature debate in a filibuster.

