Peel Launches Recruitment Campaign to Find Foster Parents for Children with Complex Needs

The Children's Aid Society in Peel Region is seeking foster parents who can cater to children with complex needs and diverse backgrounds. The organization is facing a dire shortage and needs more parents who can help teens and siblings.

