Peel Launches Recruitment Campaign to Find Foster Parents for Children with Complex Needs

The Children's Aid Society in Peel Region is launching a recruitment campaign to find foster parents who can cater to children with complex needs and diverse backgrounds. The organization is facing a dire shortage and needs more parents who can help teens and siblings.
